Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

