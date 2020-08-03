Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.84. 92,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,866. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.