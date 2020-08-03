Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 212,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.8% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,474.45. 2,315,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,530. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,474.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,377.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

