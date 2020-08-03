Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,135,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613,967. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

