Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 6th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Icon comprises 5.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Icon were worth $319,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $101,406,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Icon by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Icon by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Icon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Icon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average is $161.81. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

