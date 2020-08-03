IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $375.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.50.

Shares of IDXX traded down $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $394.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.60. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after buying an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $70,465,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

