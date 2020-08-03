Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 20,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

