ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.02 ($9.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($9.89) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.44) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.65) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

