Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Sells 14,800 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 236,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.