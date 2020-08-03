Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Cut by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.