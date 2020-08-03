Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.63 on Monday, hitting $313.00. 54,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.83 and a 200 day moving average of $276.91. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $314.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

