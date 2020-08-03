Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 7,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.73. 2,328,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,926,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

