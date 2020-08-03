iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,248,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,757,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,867,688 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91.

