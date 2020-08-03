iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $596,586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.