iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1,255.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.73. 2,175,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,058. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

