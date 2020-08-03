JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $116.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $116.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $10,445,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

