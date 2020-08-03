Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. Kadant has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $141,361.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,800.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $586,059. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 9.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 149,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 431.5% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

