Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.88.

KEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Kelt Exploration from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.71. 974,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

