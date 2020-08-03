KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.68.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

