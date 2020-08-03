KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 810,245 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $106,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KLA by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,638,000 after buying an additional 649,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,002,000 after buying an additional 422,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in KLA by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 670,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,277,000 after buying an additional 322,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $209.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,932 shares of company stock worth $6,766,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.82.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

