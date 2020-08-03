LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 81,910 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after buying an additional 1,969,200 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,822,000 after buying an additional 1,293,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.00. 715,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,822,464. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.64. The company has a market cap of $656.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.