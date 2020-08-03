LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 3.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.05% of BlackRock worth $42,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.94 on Monday, reaching $579.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,317. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $556.48 and a 200-day moving average of $509.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

