LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $8.96 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $9.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.62. 5,869,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,808,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.08 and its 200 day moving average is $407.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

