LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Accenture by 17.9% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,433,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,770,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

