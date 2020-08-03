LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,197,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,103,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,750. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

