LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 105,156 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105,156 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 2.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $8.34 on Monday, hitting $203.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,550,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,993. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,136.44, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,244.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,077 shares of company stock valued at $122,081,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

