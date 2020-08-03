MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MTSI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. 26,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,900. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 2.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $351,706.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $1,163,451 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

