Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at SunTrust Banks

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners raised Mantech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.81. 484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mantech International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 406.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 68.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

