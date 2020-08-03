Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.34.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.59. 3,898,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.