Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $213,099.03

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $213,099.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00519928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,983,053 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.