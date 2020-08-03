Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 511,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

