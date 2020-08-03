MidasProtocol Hits Market Cap of $510,677.12 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $510,677.12 and approximately $4,940.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.57 or 0.02041746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00194846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00074649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00110608 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 323,171,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,171,500 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

