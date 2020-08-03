Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 962,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,623. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,120,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 143.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after buying an additional 1,830,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

