Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $45.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CROX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

CROX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 25,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 7.1% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crocs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

