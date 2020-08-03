Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNRO. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.83. 21,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $87.60.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,704,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after purchasing an additional 358,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monro by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Monro by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 484,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

