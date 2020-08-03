Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.02. The stock had a trading volume of 277,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

