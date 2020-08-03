MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 26,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,656. The stock has a market cap of $546.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $107,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

