NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.52. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 52-week low of A$0.91 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of A$2.11 ($1.45).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Dividend History for NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI)

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit