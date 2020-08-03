NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.52. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 52-week low of A$0.91 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of A$2.11 ($1.45).

