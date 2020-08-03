NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,566 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 12.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 1.37% of NetEase worth $750,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 533.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $468.19. 10,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.05. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $503.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.