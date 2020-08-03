Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 132.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.8% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $499.23. 4,839,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

