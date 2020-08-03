NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

