Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.39. 292,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,821. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

