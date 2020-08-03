NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $439.63. The company had a trading volume of 426,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,590. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $269.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.27. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.