Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 122,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,149. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,469 shares of company stock valued at $458,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $3,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 138.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 210,922 shares in the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

