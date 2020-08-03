Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVID traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. 7,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,853. The firm has a market cap of $362.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

