Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.34. 28,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.61. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,074.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,440 shares of company stock worth $13,073,183. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

