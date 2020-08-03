Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paypal were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.59.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.12. 406,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

