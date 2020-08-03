PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 107,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

