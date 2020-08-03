Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Raised to “Buy” at National Securities

National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PRFT opened at $39.21 on Friday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Perficient by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 19.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,583 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

