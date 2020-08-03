PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

POFCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

POFCY remained flat at $$0.88 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636. The firm has a market cap of $605.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

